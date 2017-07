The judge presiding over the case against Rex and Rebecca Clark granted a change of venue for the trial, from Seminole County to Pontotoc County.

The Clarks stand accused of killing their adopted son, 9-year-old Colton Clark, and are charged with first-degree murder and four counts of child abuse. Colton disappeared in April 2006 and his body has never been found.

The trial is set to begin October 2.