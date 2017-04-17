4 Arrested After Police Discover Kidnapping Victims In SE OKC Home

Two people are recovering after being locked in a cellar in southeast Oklahoma City for days. Police made the discovery Sunday and arrested four people at the home.

Multiple signs on the property warn trespassers that the people inside are armed. In fact, police found dozens of guns at the home, and they say an argument over a gun started this entire situation. “This whole group, they all know one another,” says MSgt.. Gary Knight of Oklahoma City police.

Eleven people were at the home on the corner of SE 22nd Street and McClure Street Sunday when police responded to reports that a shootout was about to begin. The house doubles as an auto repair shop, and officers say they found customers waiting outside in their cars.

“Several of them were armed,” says Knight. “Officers were able to get those people into custody very quickly, but while they’re on the scene at this residence, they can hear a couple of people yelling for help.”

Police found a man and a woman locked in a cellar in the garage, which was covered by a rug, a toolbox and a tire, then held closed by a piece of wood bolted to the ceiling. The affidavit shows the male victim believed his leg was broken. He told officers that homeowner Bryan Stout forced him and the woman into the underground hole Friday, accusing them of stealing one of his guns.

The victim said they had also been denied food and water, and Stout only planned to release them once he got his gun back. Police say they are lucky they found the victims when they did. “They had minor injuries, nothing life threatening,” Knight notes. “Both of them did go to the hospital to get treatment, though.”

Stout was arrested for kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police found Tiffany Williams armed and hiding inside a truck at the scene, and arrested her for kidnapping as well.

Daryl Whitebird and Leon Lena were also arrested at the scene for conspiracy charges.

This case is still under investigation, but police say they did not find any stolen property or drugs at the scene.