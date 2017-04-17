Oklahoma Lawmakers Remember Late Colleague

For the first time since 2010, the state legislature will convene today without Rep. David Brumbaugh.

Brumbaugh passed away Saturday night at 56. The cause of death has not been released. Brumbaugh had held his Broken Arrow House seat since 2010. He was also a business owner and an Army veteran.

Governor Mary Fallin said she's "terribly saddened to hear the news," and Brumbaugh "served the people of House District 76 very well, and will be greatly missed."

House Minority leader Scott Inman said, in part, "While we didn't agree on a variety of issues, he was always respectful... and sincere in his beliefs."

Rep. Jon Echols‏ tweeted, "Rep. Brumbaugh was a true servant leader. Oklahoma lost a great man."

Sen. David Holt released a detailed statement to News 9, saying, “I worked with Rep. Brumbaugh often through the years, especially on government transparency and government reform issues. I was in his office just in the last two weeks working on our latest bill. One thing that was always memorable about David was his kindness and generosity. He always took time to say hi and ask about your family, and he clearly cared about the answer. I will miss him and I am saddened at this weekend's news. We will pray for his family.”

Rep. Emily Virgin called Brumbaugh "such a kind man," and asked for others to keep his family in their thoughts.

Brumbaugh is survived by a wife and two daughters. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.