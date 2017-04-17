Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 16, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk Thunder-Rockets, OSU's spring football fame, college recruiting and signings, and Scott Sutton's dismissal from ORU.

- James Harden tallied 37 points and nine assists to lift the Rockets to a 118-87 win over the Thunder on Sunday night.

- Taking a look at OSU's fall after Saturday's spring game.

- The Sooners look to shore up transfer and recruiting losses this summer.

- Norman North's Brand Marquardt will play at Tulsa. Southmoore's Casey Thompson will play at Texas.

- A round up of the latest college basketball off season news.

- OU's women's gymnastics team won their second national championship over the weekend.

- The guys check in with Steve McGehee in Houston after the Rockets 118-87 thumping of the Thunder in game one of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

- Play The Percentages