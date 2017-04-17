Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 16, 2017

Former Sooner Cameron Clark Brings Team To French ChampionshipMore >>
Former Sooner Cameron Clark Brings Team To French ChampionshipMore >>
News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.