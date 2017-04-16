No-Kill Animal Shelter Expanding In Guthrie

Pet Angels Rescue in Guthrie houses about 80 dogs right now.

Dana Puckett is the president of this no-kill shelter. It’s been in operation since 2000, but in the Guthrie location since 2009. She lives on-site and dedicates 24 hours a day to the animals.

Currently, Pet Angels Rescue is not open to the public because of the group housing situation and lack of staff. Every week, Puckett brings 15 to 20 of the animals to adoption events hoping these dogs will find a new loving home.

For a long time, she’s dreamed of creating a Pet Angels Adoption Center, and next month, her vision will become a reality.

Construction is almost complete for this new center, which includes indoor and outdoor spaces for dogs and cats. It also has a room for the veterinarian, a kitchen, a grooming room and meet-and-greet areas.

She hopes this will give all the animals an opportunity to be seen by visitors and one day be adopted to a forever home.

Puckett said Pet Angels Adoptions currently has dogs, cats, pigs, horses and even a parrot that are up for adoption.

This project costs about $600,000 and is funded by a private sponsor and community grants.