Prosecutor: Two Anadarko Officers Justified In Fatal Shooting

Two Anadarko police officers have been found to have been justified when they fatally shot a man in February.

Prosecutor Jason Hicks said Anadarko officers Eric Harlan and James Coker have been cleared in the Feb. 8 shooting of 34-year-old Henry James Hunter.

Hicks said an investigation revealed Hunter was approaching the officers with a knife in his hand and was shot three times by Harlan when he ignored an order to stop, and instead lunged toward the officers.

Harlan and Coker were investigating a disturbance call when they encountered Hunter and Hicks said the officers were aware that Hunter had assaulted law enforcement officers in the past.