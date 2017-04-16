Prosecutor: Two Anadarko Officers Justified In Fatal Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Prosecutor: Two Anadarko Officers Justified In Fatal Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By News9.com and Wire Reports
Connect
Police are investigating after a reported officer-involved shooting in Anadarko. Police are investigating after a reported officer-involved shooting in Anadarko.
ANADARKO, Oklahoma -

Two Anadarko police officers have been found to have been justified when they fatally shot a man in February.

Prosecutor Jason Hicks said Anadarko officers Eric Harlan and James Coker have been cleared in the Feb. 8 shooting of 34-year-old Henry James Hunter.

Hicks said an investigation revealed Hunter was approaching the officers with a knife in his hand and was shot three times by Harlan when he ignored an order to stop, and instead lunged toward the officers.

Harlan and Coker were investigating a disturbance call when they encountered Hunter and Hicks said the officers were aware that Hunter had assaulted law enforcement officers in the past.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.