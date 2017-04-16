Easter Sunday Brings Rain, Storms For Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Easter Sunday Brings Rain, Storms For Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Happy Easter, Oklahoma! Rain and storms will hang around parts of OKC early Sunday morning before winding down.

Sunday afternoon, more rain and storms look likely with a higher chance of severe weather, especially in western, northern, and possibly central Oklahoma into the evening and Sunday night.

News 9’s weather team will be watching this round of storms Sunday afternoon. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
