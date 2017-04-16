Water Heater Ruled Cause Of Deadly Camper Explosion In Marshall - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Water Heater Ruled Cause Of Deadly Camper Explosion In Marshall Co.

Posted: Updated:
A water heater has been ruled the cause of a deadly camper explosion at Lake Texoma State Park in Marshall County. A water heater has been ruled the cause of a deadly camper explosion at Lake Texoma State Park in Marshall County.
KINGSTON, Oklahoma -

According to police, the incident happened early Saturday, April 15. Crews said flames were shooting from the camper when they arrived.

The man inside the camper suffered severe burns, but doctors said he died from a heart attack. His name has not been released at this time.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
