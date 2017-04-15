State Rep. David Brumbaugh Has Died Saturday

An Oklahoma representative from Broken Arrow has died Saturday, according to the House Speaker's office.

An Oklahoma representative from Broken Arrow has died Saturday, according to the state Speaker of the House's office.

State Rep. David Brumbaugh died Saturday evening, according to his family.

The Republican served House District 76 since 2010 and was the current Republican Caucus Chair since 2014. Brumbaugh was also the vice chair of the House appropriations and budget subcommittee on general government.

State Rep. David Brumbaugh (R-Broken Arrow) has passed away this evening. Please keep his family in your prayers. — OKHouseGOP (@GOPHouseOK) April 16, 2017

Gov. Mary Fallin released a statement via Twitter after she learned of Brumbaugh's death.

I am terribly saddened to hear the news of the sudden passing of Rep. David Brumbaugh. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) April 16, 2017

House Minority Leader Scott Inman, D-Del City, released the following statement:

I am so saddened to learn that a colleague and a friend, Rep. David Brumbaugh, has passed suddenly. David was a good man with a heart for Christ. While we didn't agree on a variety of issues, he was always respectful and sincere in his beliefs and his dealings with my caucus and me. On behalf of my entire caucus, I want to extend the deepest of sympathies to David's family and his companions in the House Republican Caucus. May the Lord grant you peace and comfort during this difficult time. And may we all remember that there are so many things more important than politics – that those things that unite us far outnumber those that divide us. May we never take this life and God's blessings for granted.

It has not been reported how Brumbaugh died.

Funeral services are pending.