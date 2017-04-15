Thunder Ranks Third In National TV Ratings For 2016-17 Season

With Russell Westbrook's historic triple-double season fueling the ride, the Oklahoma City Thunder was tied for third in National TV ratings for the 2016-17 season, according to Sports Media Watch.

Warriors were the most-watched team on national TV, averaging 2.8M over 30 games (not including NBA TV). Cavs 2nd, Knicks 5th, Pacers last. pic.twitter.com/Kd82dpm5uD — Paulsen (@paulsen_smw) April 15, 2017

The Warriors came in at No. 1 followed by LeBron James and the Cavaliers, while the Thunder and Spurs were tied at No. 3 with 24 National TV games apiece.

Even though the Thunder lost Kevin Durant in free agency last summer and has the third-smallest market size in the entire NBA, people throughout the United States clearly believe they're one of the more entertaining teams to watch.