Thunder Ranks Third In National TV Ratings For 2016-17 Season

With Russell Westbrook's historic triple-double season fueling the ride, the Oklahoma City Thunder was tied for third in National TV ratings for the 2016-17 season, according to Sports Media Watch. 

The Warriors came in at No. 1 followed by LeBron James and the Cavaliers, while the Thunder and Spurs were tied at No. 3 with 24 National TV games apiece. 

Even though the Thunder lost Kevin Durant in free agency last summer and has the third-smallest market size in the entire NBA, people throughout the United States clearly believe they're one of the more entertaining teams to watch. 

