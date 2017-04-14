Norman Kidnapping Suspect Says Situation Not What It Seems

The suspect at the center of a Norman kidnapping investigation reached out to News 9 to explain his side of the story.

On Friday night, Joseph Cross told News 9’s Amanda Taylor that the whole situation was just a big misunderstanding.

Police were investigating Cross for forcing a woman into his car along with a 1-year-old baby, then taking off. But Cross, and the woman he allegedly kidnapped, 41-year-old Angela Rhea, say no one was ever in danger.

“I honestly did not commit a crime today. I can honestly say that,” Cross told News 9. “[I] have a history of doing wrong and stuff, but I've put all of that behind me.”

He says they were arguing with another family member and left the house to get away. He says the family member then called police out of retaliation.

Police say no charges are expected to be filed against Cross.