Candlelight Vigil Held In Honor Of Enid Infant Found In Dumpster

ENID, Oklahoma -

More than 400 people gathered on the lawn of the Garfield County Courthouse in Enid, Friday night, to honor the life of an infant boy. 

Police found the baby's decomposing body in a dumpster last Sunday next a mobile home where 26-year-old Kathryn Green and her three young children live.

Court documents say Green and her children were living in deplorable conditions.

"How do you reconcile this? True faith. True faith. You don't understand what the effects drugs and alcohol do in…people and yet we forgive, and you're going to move forward," said Rev. Ed Jones with the Bethel Baptist Church.

Police have charged Green with possession of meth, and obstructing a police investigation.  A DNA test will determine if she was the mother of the dead baby boy.

