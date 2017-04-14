Baby Found In Enid Dumpster Gets Dignified Funeral

Police identified Kathryn Green as a person of interest in this case.

Bill Stittsworth is a licensed funeral director and embalmer. His job is tough, especially when it comes to the little ones.

“They’re the hardest, hands down. No question about it. The children just tear you up,” said Bill.

He heard about what happened in Enid, on Sunday.

Police say a newborn baby boy was found decomposing in a dumpster. He was inside a trash bag in a box. Police think it’s possible the child was in the dumpster for over a week.

Bill is appalled, “There is no excuse for that at all, at no time.”

Police confirm a woman who lives on the property near 2nd and Nagel is a person of interest in the case. She is 26-year-old Kathryn Green. The same day police found the baby, Kathryn was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, and neglecting her three children.

Police and the Medical Examiner’s Officer are still waiting on DNA tests to determine who mothered the infant.

While investigators handle the case, Bill has a different focus.

“My concern was just for the baby,” he said.

Bill is donating a casket to the baby and providing funeral services. He said he cried when he heard about the incident and wanted to make sure the newborn got a dignified send-off.

The community is also holding a candlelight memorial at 7 p.m. Friday outside of the Garfield County Courthouse in honor of the infant.