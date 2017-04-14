Baby Found In Enid Dumpster Gets Dignified Funeral - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Baby Found In Enid Dumpster Gets Dignified Funeral

Posted: Updated:
Bill Stittsworth is a licensed funeral director and embalmer. His job is tough, especially when it comes to the little ones. Bill Stittsworth is a licensed funeral director and embalmer. His job is tough, especially when it comes to the little ones.
Police identified Kathryn Green as a person of interest in this case. Police identified Kathryn Green as a person of interest in this case.
ENID, Oklahoma -

Bill Stittsworth is a licensed funeral director and embalmer. His job is tough, especially when it comes to the little ones.

“They’re the hardest, hands down. No question about it. The children just tear you up,” said Bill.

He heard about what happened in Enid, on Sunday.

Police say a newborn baby boy was found decomposing in a dumpster. He was inside a trash bag in a box. Police think it’s possible the child was in the dumpster for over a week.

Bill is appalled, “There is no excuse for that at all, at no time.”

Police confirm a woman who lives on the property near 2nd and Nagel is a person of interest in the case. She is 26-year-old Kathryn Green. The same day police found the baby, Kathryn was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, and neglecting her three children.

Police and the Medical Examiner’s Officer are still waiting on DNA tests to determine who mothered the infant.

While investigators handle the case, Bill has a different focus.

“My concern was just for the baby,” he said.

Bill is donating a casket to the baby and providing funeral services. He said he cried when he heard about the incident and wanted to make sure the newborn got a dignified send-off.

The community is also holding a candlelight memorial at 7 p.m. Friday outside of the Garfield County Courthouse in honor of the infant.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.