Some Rain, Thunderstorms Possible Over Easter Weekend

Some Rain, Thunderstorms Possible Over Easter Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A warm and quiet Friday evening is expected across central Oklahoma as temperatures under a south breeze fall into the upper 60s.

Overnight, skies will remain partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. As we head into the holiday weekend most of us will stay dry on Saturday as a weak front slides into far northwest Oklahoma. 

This is where there could be an isolated severe thunderstorm or two by late afternoon and evening. Otherwise, you can expect plenty of sunshine, warm south winds and highs into the upper 70s to low 80s.

By Saturday night into Easter Sunday that front will slide south and be the focus for more showers and thunderstorms. So not a washout on Sunday, but there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day with plenty of clouds around.

Highs by Sunday afternoon will reach into the lower 70s north to middle 80s across southern Oklahoma. A few thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening could be severe with damaging winds & hail being the threats.

Have a great Easter weekend!

