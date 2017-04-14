Authorities Locate Missing 16-year-old Mustang Girl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Authorities Locate Missing 16-year-old Mustang Girl

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

Police in Mustang turned to the public for help in locating a missing teen girl, believed to have run away early Friday morning. Police said she was found safe, hundreds of miles away from home.

In a release sent out Friday afternoon, investigators said 16-year-old Anna Marie Ivy was last seen around 8 a.m. at an On Cue gas station in Mustang. Authorities believed Ivy was traveling west. A possible sighting was made at a Taco Bell in Guymon, Oklahoma.

Late Friday night, police announced Ivy was located in Colorado. Details surrounding her return have not been released at this time.

