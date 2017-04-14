Norman Police: Baby, Woman Located Safely, Incident Under Investigation

Norman police say they have located a woman and a baby who are safe after an incident Friday morning.

UPDATE (2:13PM): NPD has located 41YO Angela Rhea. She is safe and speaking with investigators. Incident remains under investigation. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) April 14, 2017

Officers said they were sent to the scene of a reported disturbance in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue about 7:40 a.m. Friday. Witnesses told investigators that 26-year-old Joseph Cross was having a verbal dispute with his girlfriend, 41-year-old Angela Rhea, when he grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth, and forced her into his vehicle. Already inside the vehicle was his one-year-old child Jonah Fisher, authorities said.

“There were some initial reports that Joseph Cross had been potentially using drugs prior to this incident, so we knew that there was potential that the child and the female could be in immediate danger, especially with the aggressive nature with which the female was taken,” said Norman Police spokesperson, Sarah Jensen.

UPDATE (1:36PM): 1YO Jonah Fisher has been located and is safe. Authorities are still working to make contact with 41YO Angela Rhea — Norman Police (@normanokpd) April 14, 2017

Both Rhea and Fisher were located safe Friday afternoon, according to police. Authorities said Rhea is speaking with investigators who are continuing to look into the incident.

“We were able to initiate that exchange of the child with the help of the mother of that child, and that was our biggest priority. We wanted to make sure the child was safe, especially if this individual was threatening to run from police. We didn't want to put the child in any escalated level of danger,” Jensen told News 9.

