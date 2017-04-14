Norman Police: Baby, Woman Located Safely, Incident Under Invest - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Norman Police: Baby, Woman Located Safely, Incident Under Investigation

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman police say they have located a woman and a baby who are safe after an incident Friday morning. 

Officers said they were sent to the scene of a reported disturbance in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue about 7:40 a.m. Friday. Witnesses told investigators that 26-year-old Joseph Cross was having a verbal dispute with his girlfriend, 41-year-old Angela Rhea, when he grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth, and forced her into his vehicle. Already inside the vehicle was his one-year-old child Jonah Fisher, authorities said. 

“There were some initial reports that Joseph Cross had been potentially using drugs prior to this incident, so we knew that there was potential that the child and the female could be in immediate danger, especially with the aggressive nature with which the female was taken,” said Norman Police spokesperson, Sarah Jensen.

Both Rhea and Fisher were located safe Friday afternoon, according to police. Authorities said Rhea is speaking with investigators who are continuing to look into the incident. 

“We were able to initiate that exchange of the child with the help of the mother of that child, and that was our biggest priority. We wanted to make sure the child was safe, especially if this individual was threatening to run from police. We didn't want to put the child in any escalated level of danger,” Jensen told News 9.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.