Enid Woman Named Person Of Interest In Case Of Newborn Found In Dumpster

An Enid woman who lives on the property where the body of a newborn baby was found in a trash dumpster Sunday, has been arrested.

Kathryn Juanita Green, 26, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer and child neglect related to her three children, two 6-year-olds and one 7-year-old. She is also a person of interest in the death of the newborn who was found in the trash dumpster on her property near Near 2nd and Nagel.

Officers found the newborn's body while investigating a call complaining of an odor coming from a neighbor’s house.

Capt. Jack Morris said it was described as a decomposing odor.

The cause and manner of the baby's death has not been released.

A candlelight memorial will be held at 7 p.m. outside the Garfield County Courthouse.