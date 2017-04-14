Reports: Pair Of Sophomore Cornerbacks Leaving OU - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Reports: Pair Of Sophomore Cornerbacks Leaving OU

Posted: Updated:
Norman -

Bob Stoops says a pair of redshirt sophomore cornerbacks, P.J. Mbanasor and Antione Stephens, intend to transfer, per multiple reports.

Mbanasor was Oklahoma’s top recruit in the 2015 class and was ranked the No. 6 cornerback recruit overall, but he couldn’t earn a starting job last season, logging seven tackles and one pass breakup in 10 games. Stephens, a three-star recruit in the same class, never saw the field.

Oklahoma signed just one cornerback in the 2016 class, Jordan Parker, but the Sooners added two star corner recruits in this year’s class, John Marshall’s Justin Broiles and Tulsa Union’s Tre Brown.

