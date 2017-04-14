Victim, Suspect ID'd In Fatal Thursday Night Stabbing In OKC

Oklahoma City police have released the name’s of a stabbing victim and the suspect in the case.

Jasmine Jones, 22, of Oklahoma City has been arrested in the stabbing death of Anthony Moore, 45.

Officers said they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 7500 block of Lyrewood Lane Thursday night at 10:26 p.m. When investigators arrived they said they found Moore who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Moore was taken to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Detectives said Moore and Jones became involved in an altercation and Jones stabbed Moore multiple times. Jones was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a charge of murder in the first degree.

