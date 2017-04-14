Victim, Suspect ID'd In Fatal Thursday Night Stabbing In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Victim, Suspect ID'd In Fatal Thursday Night Stabbing In OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police have released the name’s of a stabbing victim and the suspect in the case.

Jasmine Jones, 22, of Oklahoma City has been arrested in the stabbing death of Anthony Moore, 45.

Officers said they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 7500 block of Lyrewood Lane Thursday night at 10:26 p.m. When investigators arrived they said they found Moore who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Moore was taken to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities. 

Detectives said Moore and Jones became involved in an altercation and Jones stabbed Moore multiple times. Jones was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a charge of murder in the first degree. 

Stay with News 9 for the latest information on breaking news. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.