Woman Who Dressed As Witch, Tortured Child, Sentenced To Life

Geneva Robinson is accused of dressing up as a witch, called "Witch Nelda", and torturing her 7-year-old granddaughter.

On Thursday, an Oklahoma County judge sentenced Geneva Robinson, 51, of Oklahoma City to five life sentences, three of which will run consecutively.

Robinson pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse back in February. She was arrested in December 2014, accused of terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter.

Robinson's boyfriend, Joshua Granger, 33, also of Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty to one count of felony child abuse as well, and was also sentenced to a life in prison, with the first 30 years to serve in DOC custody.

Thursday, prosecutors showed the judge video of Robinson torturing her grandchild that was filmed by one of Robinson's adult children and turned over to police.

The defense team tried to argue that the penalty of five life sentences was too harsh for a case of child abuse, where the child survived. But prosecutors contended that the extent of the child's injuries and the horrific nature of the crimes warranted life sentences.

The judge even said Robinson “killed the child's innocence and the sparkle in her eye.”

Lead prosecutor Merydith Easter said one nurse who treated the child told investigators the child looked like a holocaust victim when she examined her. She said Robinson had shaved the child's head, withheld food, and the child was covered in marks, bruises, cuts and blisters in various stages of healing.

Easter also said Robinson allegedly suspended her granddaughter in the garage in the air with dog leashes, and then whipped her. She even said Robinson lit paper on fire underneath the child, all while dressed up like a witch.

According to Easter, the child told investigators her grandmother called this persona "Witch Nelda". Easter said the child told investigators that Granger would also dress up like a demon, and help Robinson torture her.

Easter said the child, now 9-years-old, is doing very well. She said the child even wrote a letter to Robinson that was read in court that said, " I love you, I forgive you, you're the best grandmother I ever had."

Easter said she is satisfied with the sentence, especially since Robinson will never have access to her grandchildren again.