OSBI Makes Arrest After Man Shot 36 Times In Guthrie

Investigators are making progress on the case of a gruesome shooting in Guthrie.

Last Wednesday, 24-year-old Joseph Angelo was shot 36 times on the front porch of a home in the 300 block of Oak Street. More than a week later, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has made an arrest.

Reggie Smith, 37, was arrested on a warrant unrelated to this case. He has been notified in Logan County Jail that he will be faced with first-degree murder charges as well.

OSBI said his younger cousin, Derrick Smith, 25-years-old, also has a warrant for Angelo’s murder, but he has not been arrested yet.

Guthrie Police also released the 911 call that came from inside the home on Oak Street.

A woman on the phone was in a panic when she hears shots fired. The dispatcher asked her to go to the door to meet the police officers. That is when she found Angelo lying on the porch.

Angelo’s family laid him to rest Thursday, in his hometown in Ohio. Next week, they will hold a private memorial in Oklahoma.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.