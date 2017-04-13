Former Sooner DB Arrested For Armed Robbery In Norman

Former defensive back for the University of Oklahoma, 19-year-old Parrish Cobb, was arrested Wednesday night in Norman, accused of armed robbery at an apartment complex.

According to a report by Norman Police, Cobb and another man entered an apartment located in the 2900 block of Oak tree Ave., near Highway 9 and Classen Blvd., just after 11 p.m. The report states both men pointed semi-automatic handguns at the residents and made off with cash and drugs before taking off.

The second suspect has not yet been identified, as police say the man was wearing a mask and gloves. One of the victims, however, was able to identify Cobb, who police say was not wearing a disguise.

Video surveillance at the complex captured the incident. At 11 p.m. a white Ford Mustang arrived in the parking lot. At 11:21 p.m., Cobb and the accomplice exited the vehicle wearing dark-colored hoodies. Five minutes later, the same two subjects ran back to car and left the parking lot.

Norman Police were able to locate the Mustang around 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of W. Imhoff Road. Police say Cobb’s white Chrysler was also found parked at the complex and inside they say a box for a semi-automatic BB gun pistol was clearly visible inside. Search warrants were secured for both cars.

Cobb was arrested around 9 a.m. During an interview, investigators say Cobb admitted to driving the white Ford Mustang with an unknown accomplice with the intent to rob the occupants of their drugs. Cobb stated that they did not locate any drugs, but did take cash from the two occupants before leaving the apartment.

Police say Cobb admitted that he then went back to the apartment on Imhoff Road where he placed the BB gun in his Chrysler four-door vehicle.

Cobb was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Cobb was also accused of aggravated robbery in Waco, Texas back in January.

The second suspect has not yet been identified. The incident remains under investigation.