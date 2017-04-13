Lockdown At 3 OKC Schools Lifted, Suspect Taken Into Custody - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The lockdown at three Oklahoma City schools has been lifted and the suspect in a possible shooting was taken into custody. 

Officers said gunshots were reported near S. Western Avenue and SW 119th Street. “Officers went to the scene. The man went back to his home, refused to come out,” said OKC Police MSgt. Gary Knight. “He then came out for a short period of time, talked to officers, but refused  to go with them peacefully and went back into his home.”

Moore Public Schools took precaution and placed Westmoore High School, Brinks Jr. High School and Eastlake Elementary on lockdown.

The hour and a half stand-off took place about a block away from Westmoore at a home in the 1000 block of SW 126th Street. Knight says, “Officers thankfully were able to establish contact with the man inside and convinced him to come out and surrender himself.”

The lockdown on the three schools ended right around the time class normally ends.

The suspect is now identified as 55-year-old Kevin Shobert. He was arrested just after 2:30 p.m. and will be charged with illegal discharge of a firearm.

