Driver In Deadly Kilpatrick Turnpike Crash Charged With Second Murder Count

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The driver of a car that rear-ended a Yukon woman, killing her, and injuring her daughter and a former foreign exchange student has been charged with a second count of murder in the second degree. 

Canadian County prosecutors amended the charges Thursday to include a charge of murder in the second degree in the death of Nhu Houng.

Houng died on Jan. 15 as a result of the injuries she sustained in the New Year's Eve crash.

Troopers say 36-year-old Craig Maker was drunk when he plowed into the back of an SUV 37-year-old Mandy Starkey-Carson was driving on the Kilpatrick Turnpike near the Wilshire Exit. 

Starkey-Carson was killed. Her 9-year-old daughter and 18-year-old foreign exchange student Houng, who’s also a family friend, we’re critically injured in the accident and Houng later died. Starkey-Carson’s 4-year-old daughter escaped the accident without serious injuries.  

Court records show Craig Maker, of Edmond, pleaded guilty to DUI charges four other times since 2011. But despite those arrests he was behind the wheel of a car New Year's Eve.

On Friday, Maker waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will now face a jury trial. His arraignment is scheduled for May 16.

