Tentative Date Set For Alton Nolen Murder Trial

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A tentative date has been set for the murder trial of a man accused of beheading co-worker Colleen Hufford and trying to behead another person at a Moore food plant in September 2014.

The tentative date, agreed upon by the legal parties involved, is Sept. 11, according to Cleveland County District attorney Greg Mashburn.

Alton Nolen was in court Tuesday morning to re-acknowledge his guilty plea in order to receive the death penalty as he requested. However, he caused a disturbance pretty quickly, kicking the swinging gate that separates the legal teams from the gallery. 

The judge then cleared the room of spectators. Later, when the judge asked Nolen if he'd like to proceed, he did not acknowledge the judge, so he was removed from the courtroom.

Nolen has been removed multiple times from courtrooms after causing disturbances.

The judge then decided she could not accept Nolen's plea and sentencing request and he must face a jury trial. Nolen was found competent enough to stand trial at a hearing last week. The hearing then also determined Nolen's IQ will not factor into his sentencing.

