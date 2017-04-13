2 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week

Two Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have been 92 flu-related deaths in Oklahoma this season.

Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, eight adults aged 18-49, and 17 adults aged 50-64. The remaining 64 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65. All of the newly reported deaths were of adults aged 64 or older.

Tulsa County has had 22 deaths. Both of the deaths this week were in Tulsa County.

Oklahoma County has had 13 deaths.

Cleveland County has had seven deaths. Kay County has had six deaths. Rogers has had four deaths. Canadian and Stephens counties have had three deaths each. Blaine, Cherokee, Garvin, Lincoln, Logan, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths. Alfalfa, Beckham, Bryan, Carter, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Latimer, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Payne, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 2,297 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Oct. 2, 2016, 14 of those in the last week.