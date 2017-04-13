Font Strikes Out 11 As Dodgers Shut Out Nashville

Wilmer Font racked up a career-high 11 strikeouts over five innings and combined with three relievers to shut out the Nashville Sounds, 5-0, Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park.

Font (1-1) blew past his previous career high of nine strikeouts, achieved twice before and most recently on Aug. 15, 2016 while with Double-A New Hampshire against Binghamton. At one point between the first and fourth innings, Font struck out nine of 10 batters faced, including a run of six straight strikeouts.

He allowed three hits and a walk, but held the Sounds 0-for-8 with runners on base. Nashville (3-4) put two runners in scoring position over Font’s five innings, including a leadoff double by Bruce Maxwell in the fifth. Maxwell advanced to third on a flyout, but Font struck out the final two batters he faced to cap his magnificent outing.

Joe Gunkel followed Font and made his organizational debut with two scoreless frames. Pedro Baez continued his rehab assignment and retired all four batters he faced. Adam Liberatore wrapped things up by the striking out the final two batters to seal the shutout.

Overall, the pitching staff surrendered five hits and kept the Sounds 0-for-13 with runners on base, including 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The quartet of pitchers also combined for a season-high 16 strikeouts.

After being held to one run and three hits in Tuesday’s defeat, the Dodgers (3-4) put up four runs on three hits in the first inning alone Wednesday night. With runners at the corners and one out, Rob Segedin sent a fly ball to shallow right field that was missed by Andrew Lambo, allowing Chris Taylor to score.

Alex Verdugo stepped up next and drilled a RBI double to right-center field. Brett Eibner followed with a RBI single to make it 3-0.

With runners at the corners and Charlie Culberson at the plate, Sounds pitcher Daniel Gossett uncorked a wild pitch and Verdugo scored the fourth run of the rally.

Gossett settled down after that and retired the next 11 batters, with seven via strikeout. The damage had been done, however, and Gossett (0-1) took the loss. He was charged with four runs (three earned) and three hits over four innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Dodgers restarted the offense in the fifth inning after Gossett exited the game. Taylor singled with one out and then stole second base with two outs. O’Koyea Dickson then drove Taylor in with a RBI single up the middle to put OKC ahead, 5-0.

OKC finished with seven hits, and Culberson was the only player for either team to record a multi-hit game.

The Dodgers look to get back to .500 when they meet the Sounds at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at First Tennessee Park. Live coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.