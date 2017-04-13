Arrest Made In Murder Of Guthrie Man Shot 36 Times

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the death of a Guthrie man who was shot 36 times.

Reggie Smith, 37, is in police custody on first degree murder charge of 24-year-old Joseph William Angelo. Smith was actually arrested last week on another, unrelated outstanding warrant. OSBI was able to attach the murder charge during that arrest process.

Derrick Smith, 25, a younger cousin of Reggie Smith, is currently wanted on the same first degree murder charge.

Officers said they were investigating reports of a shooting in the 300 block of South Oak Street just after midnight on Wednesday when they found Angelo on the front porch of a home. Police say Angelo had multiple gunshot wounds to his face and torso, and was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities said that there were two different types of shell casings at the scene that were two different calibers, which could indicate more than one shooter.

If anyone has information on Derrick Smith’s whereabouts, contact OSBI or the Guthrie Police Department.