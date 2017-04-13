Kidnapping Tenn. Teacher Needs Prescription Refill

Pharmacists have been asked to be on alert for the Tennessee teacher who allegedly kidnapped his 15-year-old student.

Tad Cummins, a married father and grandfather, and Elizabeth Thomas have been missing since March 13th. Cummins' wife says since they've been on the run for about a month, she is sure he will need to fill his blood pressure medication soon.

Surveillance images showed the pair at a Wal-Mart in Oklahoma City two days after they disappeared, but there have been no other credible sightings.

Brent Cooper, the district attorney for Maury County, Tenn., asks pharmacists to be mindful of customers who look like Cummins or Thomas.

We are also learning that Cummins left a note for his wife the day that he disappeared. She has since filed for divorce.