OSBI Investigating Body Found In Washita River

A man's body washed up on the banks of the Washita River, near the Custer-Washita county line last week.

At the time, the Custer County Sheriff's office requested OSBI crime scene assistance only. Once the medical examiner's officers determined the body had trauma and was likely a homicide victim, the sheriff called for a full OSBI investigation.

OSBI fingerprint analysts identified the victim as Thomas Beebe. Agents are working to develop a timeline of events in the last few months of Beebe's life. Investigators know Beebe was recently paroled in North Dakota and living with his mother in New Mexico.

If you have any information regarding Beebe's whereabouts leading up to his death, contact OSBI.