Mother Of Fallen OHP Trooper Takes Cause To Washington

WASHINGTON -

State trooper Nicholas Dees was hit and killed by a distracted driver two years ago and now his mother is making a push to end distracted driving nationwide.

Shelley Russell lost her only son, trooper Nicholas Dees, two years ago to distracted driving. Since then, she's been telling about Dees' story. Her next stop in the battle against distracted driving is at the nation's Capitol.

Trooper Dees and Trooper Keith Burch were investigating a semi crash on I-40 near Shawnee two years ago. Steven Clark was driving near the scene when he crashed into both troopers, killing Dees and severely injuring Burch. Clark admitted to being on his phone at the time of the accident, updating social media.

Russell was instrumental in getting texting and driving banned in Oklahoma, a decision she hopes saves lives. Beyond Washington D.C., Shelley says she hopes to make Oklahoma the 14th state to ban handheld cell phone use entirely.

