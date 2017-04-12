Robertson Honors Westbrook, But Nuggets Top Thunder - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Robertson Honors Westbrook, But Nuggets Top Thunder

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Russell Westbrook got an MVP endorsement from Oscar Robertson before the game The Thunder guard only played the first half of Oklahoma City's 111-105 loss to Denver on Wednesday night.

Westbrook broke Robertson's single-season record for triple-doubles by getting his 42nd on Sunday against Denver. Robertson endorsed Westbrook for the Most Valuable Player award during a pregame ceremony on Wednesday.

He was on pace for another triple-double at halftime with eight assists, five points and five rebounds in 18 minutes before coach Billy Donovan decided to rest him for the second half.

Nikola Jokic finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets, who beat the Thunder for the first time in four tries this season.

Jerami Grant and Taj Gibson each scored 13 points for the Thunder, who will play the Houston Rockets in the playoffs.

