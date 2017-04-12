NBA Legend Oscar Robertson Honors Russell Westbrook Before Wednesday's Game

NBA legend Oscar Robertson was in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night to honor Russell Westbrook before the Thunder’s game against the Nuggets.

Westbrook broke Robertson’s single season NBA record on Sunday with his 42nd triple-double, and they’re the only two players to average a triple-double for an entire season.

NBA legend Oscar Robertson honors Russell Westbrook before tonight's game. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/cUYLDSA5sG — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) April 13, 2017

Robertson addressed the OKC crowd before the game and the full video can be seen above.