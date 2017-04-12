Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Denver

The Thunder is back in action on Wednesday night when it hosts the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) will be in The Peake tweeting live updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Related: Oscar Robertson To Attend Thunder Finale

The Thunder finishes the regular season with a 47-35 record #News9Thunder https://t.co/95gkw3DioS — News 9 (@NEWS9) April 13, 2017

Game Over! Nuggets 111 Thunder 105 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

Wow, the Rockets attempted 56 three's tonight against Minnesota #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

Victor is coming back in #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

Nuggets 86 Thunder 85 after 3, Gibson-13pts, Kanter-12pts, Abrines-11pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

Thunder 64 Nuggets 56 Half, Abrines-11pts, Kanter-10pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

OKC hits 60, how about 70? 2:40 left in first half #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

Russ has 5 assists, are we still counting? #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

After tearing it up for the Blue, Josh Huestis is looking like a player. Could make next season's roster. @news9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 13, 2017

Grant scores, that makes 10 OKC players in the scoring column #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

Thunder 26 Nuggets 25 after one, Abrines-6pts, Adams-6pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

Abrines hits 3 on first try, game tied at 17 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

The Russ-Adams chemistry is critical in round one #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 13, 2017

Fabulous video tribute to record-setters & Russ followed by Big O initiating MVP chant. Quite an endorsement. Well done @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 13, 2017

Great of Oscar to be here but disappointing he's not meeting w media. But it's well-established that he's different breed. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 12, 2017

Mike Miller is here! pic.twitter.com/9E4F3reUt4 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 12, 2017