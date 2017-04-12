Enid Police Investigate After Baby's Body Found In Dumpster - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Enid Police Investigate After Baby's Body Found In Dumpster

ENID, Oklahoma -

Near 2nd and Nagel in Enid, police received a call complaining of an odor coming from a neighbor’s house. 

Capt. Jack Morris said it was described as a decomposing odor. When officers arrived on scene on Sunday, they found a large green roll-off dumpster sitting in the driveway. 

"They could smell the odor. They found a baby that was deceased inside the dumpster,” Morris said. 

Police said people who were inside the home are persons of interest in the investigation. Morris thinks the infant was left for at least a week or two. 

A neighbor next door, Brandy Beesley, is shocked that something like this would happen. She wasn’t the one that called police, but was there the day police arrived.

“Everybody down here was in a frenzy,” she said. 

She described the scene on Sunday with numerous police units and investigators on her street. 

“That’s sad and tragic,” Beesley said as a mother herself.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
