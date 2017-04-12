'Pipeline Protection' Bill Clears Another Hurdle In OK Legislatu - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

'Pipeline Protection' Bill Clears Another Hurdle In OK Legislature

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A trespassing bill, prompted by pipeline protests in North Dakota, cleared another hurdle in the Oklahoma State Senate. House Bill 1123 dramatically raises the stakes for people who trespass and damage so called “critical infrastructure”, like oil pipelines.

"Is the intent of this legislation, is this the prohibition of tribes being able to protest?" asked Sen. Anastasia Pittman.

"There's nothing in this bill that says anything about protests," said Sen. Matt Bryce.

But the bill does spell out very high penalties for those who damage critical infrastructure. Specifically, up to $100,000 in fines and 10-years in prison.

"The $100,000 fine is to actually try to cause damage to the infrastructure. We need to have a very stiff penalty in place to deter this type of action," said Sen. Bryce Marlatt.

"The author of this bill discuss deterrence, which we've tried to create over the past 10-years, creating a significant deficit and overcrowded prisons, and we haven't deterred anything," said Sen. Kevin Matthews.

The bill passed by a 35-to-6 margin and now heads to the full Senate.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.