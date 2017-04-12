Thunder Closes Regular Season Against Nuggets - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Closes Regular Season Against Nuggets

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder hosts Denver in the regular season finale tonight at the 'Peake and Oscar Robertson himself will be on hand to congratulate Russell Westbrook on breaking the single-season triple-double record.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Nuggets just missed the playoffs this year despite a breakout campaign by 21-year-old center Nikola Jokic. Jokic averages 16.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists and has expanded his range to the three-point arc.

Danilo Gallinari, Jameer Nelson and Kenneth Faried are out for Denver and guards Emmanuel Mudiay and Will Barton are questionable to play.

The Thunder are coming off a 100-98 win against Minnesota last night. Victor Oladipo led the team with 20 points and nine rebounds and hit the game winning jumper with six seconds left. Rookie Domantas Sabonis just missed a career-high with 19 points as OKC won its second-straight.

A win tonight would give the Thunder two-straight season sweeps against the Nuggets. 

