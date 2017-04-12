OKC Man Pleads Guilty In Murder Of 18-Day-Old Baby, Sexual Assau - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Man Pleads Guilty In Murder Of 18-Day-Old Baby, Sexual Assault, Other Charges

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City man who previously confessed to killing an 18-day-old infant in Aug 2016 pled guilty Wednesday to a charge of murder in the first degree as well as multiple other charges including 49 other charges.

Ron Deshawn Turner was sentenced to life plus 20 years

Turner also faced 39 counts of sexual abuse of a child, rape in the first degree, manufacturing of child pornography, forcible sodomy, and lewd acts with a child. 

Investigators Turner admitted to suffocating the baby to stop rumors that he was the father. The child's mother was 13. 

Police were initially called to a home in the 900 block of East Side for reports of an unresponsive baby.

The baby, Prince Williams, was pronounced dead at the home.

