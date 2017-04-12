Burglars Steal Device That Allows Disabled OKC Girl To Communicate

Thieves made off with a crucial piece of medical equipment that allows a disabled girl the ability to communicate during a weekend burglary in far NW OKC.

Investigators say they got a call on Monday that a gun had also been taken from the home in the 10400 block of NW 46th St., and so was equipment needed for the victim's young disabled daughter to communicate.

Police are trying to find the equipment so it can be returned to the child. They are also trying to find the people responsible for the break-in.

If you have any information about this break-in, you are asked to call your local police department immediately.