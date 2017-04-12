Cowboys Get Another Instant Impact Transfer In Cal Left Tackle Aaron Cochran

A day after landing a crucial graduate transfer commitment at cornerback, Oklahoma State found out it will get immediate help on the offensive line too.

Left tackle Aaron Cochran announced his commitment to the Pokes via Twitter on Wednesday. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound offensive lineman played in 28 games over three seasons for Cal and made 16 starts. Last year the Golden Bears established single-season school records in pass completions (383), first downs by penalty (35), fewest fumbles lost (3) and fewest turnovers (15) while equaling a school mark for field goals made with 22.

Glad to say that I'll be continuing my collegiate football career at Oklahoma State University! #GoPokes — Aaron Cochran (@Cochran_Aaron) April 12, 2017

The Cowboys had a void to fill at left tackle after the graduation of two-year starter Victor Salako. Cochran chose OSU over Auburn and Texas Tech.

A day earlier, Clemson graduate transfer Adrian Baker told ESPN he was committing to Oklahoma State. Baker started three games for the Tigers in 2015 before missing all of last season to a knee injury. Left tackle and cornerback were the Cowboys' biggest question marks going into the 2017 season and they have now addressed both needs. OSU's spring game is Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

4/12/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma State Lands Clemson DB Transfer