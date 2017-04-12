Cowboys Get Another Instant Impact Transfer In Cal Left Tackle Aaron Cochran

New head coach Mike Boynton and the Cowboys will face Florida State, Wichita State and others in the non-conference slate.More >>
New head coach Mike Boynton and the Cowboys will face Florida State, Wichita State and others in the non-conference slate.More >>
The Los Angeles Clippers traded with the 76ers for the No. 39 pick to draft former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans.More >>
The Los Angeles Clippers traded with the 76ers for the No. 39 pick to draft former Oklahoma State point guard Jawun Evans.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Russell Westbrook wins award for Best Male Athlete at the 2017 ESPYS Wednesday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook wins award for Best Male Athlete at the 2017 ESPYS Wednesday night.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder introduced its newest star, Paul George, in a press conference Wednesday.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder introduced its newest star, Paul George, in a press conference Wednesday.More >>
Paul George received a warm welcome when he stepped off the plane yesterday in Oklahoma City.More >>
Paul George received a warm welcome when he stepped off the plane yesterday in Oklahoma City.More >>
Due to a change in Big 12 Conference policy pertaining to the number of tickets allocated for visiting teams, the University of Oklahoma announced today that it will be putting 1,000 new season football tickets on sale.More >>
Due to a change in Big 12 Conference policy pertaining to the number of tickets allocated for visiting teams, the University of Oklahoma announced today that it will be putting 1,000 new season football tickets on sale.More >>