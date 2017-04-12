Suspect Caught On Camera Performing Lewd Acts In SW OKC Church

Oklahoma City police are looking for a man they say committed a lewd act and stole clothing from a local church.

Like any church, the Harvest Assembly of God wants to help those in their Southwest Oklahoma City community find hope, help and healing.

It's an inviting place that says it has something for everyone in the family. They are located at the corner of SW 39th and Pennsylvania Ave.

But back on March 19, while parishioners and visitors were attending a Sunday morning service, a stranger snuck in through the northeast doors. The churches surveillance cameras captured grainy images of the man as he made his way through the church.

The police report states instead of heading to the sanctuary, he headed to a storage closet, and walked out with some clothing he took from the room. They also captured him going into children's room at the church and performing a lewd act on himself; knowing full well there were people in the building.

“Well that's kind of sick,” said Ray Lane, who lives nearby.

Lane says his son has attended Harvest Assembly of God many times and says he can't understand why anyone would want to commit one of the seven deadly sins while in a place of worship.

“Maybe he should try to get help from that church, instead of trying to steal from them,” said Lane. “Because the church will always help people.”

Oklahoma City police say no one was inside the room or anywhere nearby when he committed the lewd act, but it was disturbing enough for those working here at the church to file a report.

“And that is why we are wanting to not only interview him but get him off the streets,” said OKC Police MSgt. Gary Knight. “Before he can do something like this again and possibly even hurt somebody.”

If you know who this man is call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.