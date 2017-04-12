Woman Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder In Fatal Tecumseh Officer Shooting

The woman found in the car with the suspect accused of fatally shooting a Tecumseh Police Officer has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Brooklyn Williams, 22, was arrested on Tuesday, March 28, on a complaint of harboring a fugitive. On Tuesday, the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office filed a murder charge against Williams.

According to Williams’ original arrest report, 35-year-old Byron Shepard had given Williams meth to smoke before the pair left her Shawnee residence for "something to drink."

On their way to the store they were pulled over by Officer Justin Terney. Eventually Shepard attempted to flee on foot, and engaged in a shootout that ended with both men shot, Terney fatally so.

