Excavation At OKC In Connection With Carina Saunders Case Ends

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has finished the excavation behind an Oklahoma City home in connection with the Carina Saunders case.

Agents said they had set aside an entire week for the search for possible human remains and other evidence at the home near Northwest 10th St. and MacArthur Blvd., however, the search went faster than expected. Authorities said they used a backhoe and trackhoe which added the agents in the dig.

Police said they collected several items that could be connected to the Carina Saunders case.

Jessica Brown with the OSBI said Tuesday that agents have collected several items in their search, though she did not classify the items as “significant.” Brown said the items will be taken to a lab for further processing and analysis. The nature of the items has not been released.

The OSBI began the excavation Monday morning after receiving a tip that evidence might be found there. The home was the previous residence of a person-of-interest in the murder and dismemberment of 19-year-old Saunders.

Saunders’ remains were discovered in a duffel bag in a field near N.W. 23rd and Rockwell in Bethany, October 13, 2011.

A medical examiner and an OU archaeologist were at the scene. Agents said they would file a search warrant return next week with the Oklahoma County District Court to list the seized items.