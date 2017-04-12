Newborn's Body Found In Enid Trash Bin - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Newborn's Body Found In Enid Trash Bin

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
ENID, Oklahoma -

A newborn baby was found dead in an Enid trash bin Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers said they were called about 2:24 a.m. to investigate an odor coming from a trash container at a residence in the 1600 block of South 2nd St. Investigators said they found a newborn baby boy in the container.

The State Medical Examiner’s office was notified and took custody of the body at the scene. The body was then taken to Oklahoma City for examination.

Authorities are trying to identify the baby’s mother and anyone who could have been involved in putting the baby’s body in the trash can.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233. 

