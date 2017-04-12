Dodgers Lose Rain-Shortened Game In Nashville - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dodgers Lose Rain-Shortened Game In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -

The Nashville Sounds scored three runs between the fifth and sixth innings and held the Oklahoma City Dodgers to three hits, as the Sounds won, 3-1, in a game called after six innings due to rain Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park.

Before the teams could get underway, they endured a 2 hour, 3 minute rain delay, pushing the first pitch back to 8:38 p.m. After completing six innings, the umpires called for the tarp to be put on the field. The game’s second rain delay lasted 31 minutes before the game was officially called.

Tuesday’s defeat marked the first time since 2013 an Oklahoma City team lost its first road game of the season and dropped the Dodgers to 2-4 to start 2017.

Nashville (3-3) threatened score in the first inning after Franklin Barreto laced a double to lead things off. Dodgers pitcher Trevor Oaks then used a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to keep the Sounds off the board.

On the first pitch of the second inning, Rob Segedin connected on a tape-measure home run that exited the stadium past left field. Segedin’s second homer of the season gave OKC a 1-0 edge.

Nashville took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. After a walk by Ryan Lavarnway and a double by Bruce Maxwell, Kenny Wilson tied things up with a RBI single. Barreto then hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Maxwell and putting Nashville ahead, 2-1.

Leading off the bottom of the sixth inning, Renato Nunez greeted Dodgers reliever Madison Younginer with a solo home run to left-center field.

The Dodgers entered the game batting .322 on the season and leading the PCL in most offensive categories. However, they were kept in check by the Nashville pitching staff Tuesday night and were held 3-for-21.

Segedin collected two of the team’s hits, also notching a double in the fourth inning, but it proved to be the team’s final hit of the night. Outside of Segedin, the rest of the team went 1-for-18 with eight strikeouts.

Nashville reliever Josh Smith earned the win after holding the Dodgers scoreless between the fifth and sixth innings. Smith (1-0) did not allow a hit during his outing and issued one walk with four strikeouts.

Oaks (0-1) delivered five solid innings but was handed the loss. He allowed two runs and four hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Dodgers continue their series in Nashville at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at First Tennessee Park. Live coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

