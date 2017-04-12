Inhofe On Trump Travel Critics: “It Shows How People Really Are - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Inhofe On Trump Travel Critics: “It Shows How People Really Are Not Very Smart”

At a recent public event, some Oklahomans expressed concern over the cost of President Donald Trump’s weekends to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and over the first lady’s residence in New York City.

Multiple outlets have reported the costs for Trump’s travels continue to add-up. The BBC reports the president’s Mar-a-Lago weekends alone cost taxpayers an estimated $3.3 million per trip and an estimated $23 million over 10 weeks. When it comes to Melania and Barron Trump living in Manhattan, the New York Police Department reports that costs the state an estimated $58 million per year. An Associated Press story, though, said it's hard to estimate just exactly how much the trips cost.

When asked if he had any concerns over the cost of the president’s travels, Sen. Inhofe could not believe the topic came up at a town hall and said, “It shows how people really are not very smart. Those same people are probably applauding Kerry and Obama when they gave back $100 billion to Iran to rebuild their military when they're the largest contributor to terrorism in the world."

Click here to watch the senator's entire interview.

