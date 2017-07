Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman they say shoplifted from a local Target store.

Officers say the woman, captured on surveillance video, went into the Target near Northwest Expressway and North Rockwell Ave. and grabbed a blue purse off the shelf. According to authorities, the woman then filled the purse with merchandise and walked out of the store without paying for the purse or the items inside it.

Investigators said the suspect left the Target parking lot in a car with the tag 825-HYA.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com.