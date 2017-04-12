Inhofe Supports Trump's Defense Spending, Budget Cuts - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Inhofe Supports Trump's Defense Spending, Budget Cuts

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Congress is now on Easter break but once it's back in session, the top priority will be the budget. President Donald Trump has called for a significant increase to defense spending. Sen. Jim Inhofe sat down with our Justin Dougherty on the president’s proposal and if he’s willing to give the president that much of an increase.

Justin Dougherty: Are you in support of his $54 billion in increase spending for the defense?

Sen. Inhofe: I am.

Dougherty: All of it?

Inhofe:  Yeah all of it in a proportional way. You want to spend as you have it and put it into proper use.

Dougherty: But the $54 billion comes at the cost of cutting significant programs. The EPA. Are you OK with scaling back a lot of those vital programs?

Inhofe: Yes I am. You have to realize and read the constitution. The main thing we need to be doing it defending America and that has to come first. But to answer your question, yes there are a lot of good programs that are out there but in terms of priority, defending America has got to be the number one priority and it hasn't been in the last 8 years.

Dougherty: Critics will say part of defending America is defending against climate change. Scaling back that EPA makes that harder.

Inhofe: There are some who actually believe that and it’s kind of a joke.

Click here to watch the senator's entire interview.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.