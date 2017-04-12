Thunder Greeted From Final Road Trip With Giant Crowd - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Thunder Greeted From Final Road Trip With Giant Crowd

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder made it back into town from their last road trip early this morning at Will Rogers World Airport to an ecstatic crowd.

Westbrook and company made it home after Victor Oladipo's buzzer-beater to drop the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's been a busy week for the Thunder and their front man, Russell Westbrook.

Many anxious fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the MVP-candidate and current single season triple-double record holder. Westbrook officially set the single season triple double record of 42 in a game against Denver. He racked up 50 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists to beat the 55-year-old record of 41 held by Oscar Robertson.

There have been rumors Robertson and NBA commissioner Adam Silver could be at tonight's game against the Nuggets. We are still working to confirm that information. Either way, expect a big crowd for tonight's regular season finale at Chesapeake Energy Arena for the 7 p.m. tip.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.