Thunder Greeted From Final Road Trip With Giant Crowd

The Thunder made it back into town from their last road trip early this morning at Will Rogers World Airport to an ecstatic crowd.

Westbrook and company made it home after Victor Oladipo's buzzer-beater to drop the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's been a busy week for the Thunder and their front man, Russell Westbrook.

Many anxious fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the MVP-candidate and current single season triple-double record holder. Westbrook officially set the single season triple double record of 42 in a game against Denver. He racked up 50 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists to beat the 55-year-old record of 41 held by Oscar Robertson.

There have been rumors Robertson and NBA commissioner Adam Silver could be at tonight's game against the Nuggets. We are still working to confirm that information. Either way, expect a big crowd for tonight's regular season finale at Chesapeake Energy Arena for the 7 p.m. tip.