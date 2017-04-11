Churchgoers Help Edmond Officer During Assault

On April 1 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church near 9th and Boulevard in Edmond, 58-year-old Michael Hogan was seen flipping people off inside the service, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An Edmond police officer working off-duty security said he approached Hogan outside of the church about his behavior. The officer said Hogan tried punching him and missed, got his arm around the officer's neck and then his hand and arm hit the officer’s gun.

“I just walked out in time to hear the officer say, ‘Somebody help me!’ So I went to help him,” Ralph Wheeler said.

Wheeler will be 78 years old next month and didn't even think twice about stepping in.

“I got on the right side of him and I grabbed him, just grabbed a hold of him and started pulling on him, and this young man came along, fortunately,” Wheeler told News 9.

That young man, Ty Flying Out, also happens to be a mixed martial arts instructor.

“That was the first time I ever had to do anything, but I knew what to do,” he explained.

“I ran up there and for lack of a better way of doing it, I put him in a headlock and secured his hand that was free in front of him and I held him in a headlock,” Flying Out said.

“It took all three of us to get the guy down. And then when we did – he was as strong as a bull ox,” Wheeler said.

Several people called 911 and backup arrived to take Hogan into custody.

“Ninety-nine percent of our policemen in this country are nice, good people and they do their job. They put their life on the line for us. So it’s ridiculous how they’re being treated around the country now,” Wheeler said.

Hogan now faces charges for assaulting a police officer and disturbing a religious meeting. His bond is set at $50,000.